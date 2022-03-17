Are you feeling lucky on this St. Patrick’s Day? Why not take a chance and search for unclaimed property? Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have any money waiting.

“Returning unclaimed property to rightful owners is an important part of our mission,” Attorney General Rokita said. “This green holiday is a perfect time for Hoosiers to try the luck of the Irish and start searching.”

While all states administer unclaimed property programs, Indiana is the only one where the attorney general oversees this function.

Last year, Attorney General Rokita’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $48 million to Hoosiers, and you could be next!

Some property owners in the Unclaimed Property Division’s database include such holiday-appropriate first or last names of Lucky, Patrick, Gold, Blarney and Rainbow. Even if your name lacks holiday flair, however, you could wind up a happy leprechaun.

Here are a few things you might find in your pot of gold:

closed bank accounts

court deposits

insurance checks

utility refunds

old paychecks

closed estates

Once unclaimed property is in its custody, the Unclaimed Property Division conducts an aggressive outreach effort to locate the rightful owners or heirs.

Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years in which to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.

So be sure to check IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family or business.

You can also contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.