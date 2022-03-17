Indiana Dunes State Park says its labor staff has been busy cutting down dead trees that have been deemed hazardous by the state arborist.

All these trees will be dropped before April 1 to prevent destruction to any animals that may begin nesting this spring.

Indiana Dunes State Park says that due to this large amount of downed trees they’re offering firewood cutting permits. The general public is allowed to harvest firewood for personal use only with a permit. These permits can be obtained at the Indiana Dunes State Park Nature Center between 9:30-3:30 p.m. CST.

Only trees that are already down are available to be cut up into firewood and on weekdays only.

Dropped hazard trees can be cut up for $5 a truck load with a firewood permit. All proceeds from firewood permit sales are used for future resource management and restoration efforts within the park.

For questions call the Indiana Dunes State Park Office 219-926-1952.