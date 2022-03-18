Bridge work will begin on U.S. 41 between State Road 2 and State Road 10 in Lake County on or after Monday, March 21. The contract includes superstructure replacements for the bridges over Singleton Ditch and Brown Ditch and will result in alternating lane closures in the area through late September.

Restrictions will begin with one lane and shoulder closed in both the northbound and southbound directions for the construction of temporary median crossovers and to widen the shoulders, which will take approximately four weeks.

When the crossovers are complete, the bridge replacements will be conducted in two phases. During each phase, either the northbound or southbound side will be completely closed with traffic utilizing the crossovers for two-way traffic on the other side through the area where work is occurring.