The Michigan City Human Rights Commission will begin accepting entries for the 2022 Hawkins-Williams Educational Scholarship Award and the 2022 Judi Huber Educational Scholarship Award on Monday, March 21.

The winner of the Hawkins-Williams Educational Scholarship will receive $1,000. The contest is open to any graduating high school senior attending school within the Michigan City Area Schools boundaries. The entries must include an essay related to the stated theme, a certified copy of their high school transcripts and three three letters of recommendation.

The Judi Huber Educational Scholarship is also for graduating high school seniors. In addition to the required essay, the submission will be judged on academics, community service and extracurricular activities. The award amount is $1000 prize.

All applications are due on Friday, April 29 by 4:00 p.m. Packets can be mailed, emailed, uploaded or brought into the office.

Mail or in-person delivery can be sent to Michigan City Human Rights Department, City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Boulevard, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.