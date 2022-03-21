The Tenebrae Choir at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church will again be presenting an annual Contemporary Tenebrae Service entitled “Hope in the Shadows”, composed by Joel Raney and Lloyd Larson, on Palm Sunday, April 10 at 3PM in the Church. Queen of All Saints is located on the corner of Barker Avenue and Woodland Avenue in Michigan City.

A Tenebrae service is defined as “a church service observed during the final part of Holy Week commemorating the sufferings and death of Christ.”

During this 35-minute musical journey, seven candles are lit while the opening narration is presented, and the candles are extinguished one at a time, after the conclusion of each of the seven sections, greatly enhancing the worship experience.