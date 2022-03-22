The first annual LEAP Olympics will be held May 16-20. Companies can register to secure their spot in this exciting new event beginning April 1.

Company pride, corporate wellness and team building are all benefits for companies participating in the LEAP Olympics.

“The Pandemic challenged a lot of us to stay active and our staff is thrilled to finally introduce this new event to our business community!”, said Mike Riehle, President of Chamber Services. “We are also excited to partner with some great community members including the Civic Auditorium, City of La Porte Parks Dept., LaPorte Community School Corporation, Beechwood Golf Course, La Porte County Public Library, La Porte County Family YMCA, and the Dunes Operation Center.”

Employees, board members, and their immediate family members have the opportunity to participate in 8 sports and events during the week.

All events are held in the evenings beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Events for this year include volleyball, dodgeball, cornhole, Euchre, golf, bowling, a scavenger hunt and ring toss. All events will be held at partner locations. Trophies will be awarded to the winners of the individual games following the event that night and a traveling trophy will be presented to the overall winner on Friday, May 20.

For more information or to register your company, visit www.laportepartnership.com and click on the LEAP Olympics icon halfway down the page.