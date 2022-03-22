The La Porte County Health Department has announced there are new hours for the La Porte County Health Department COVID testing site at 302 W. 8th St. in Michigan City.

No appointment is necessary.

Hours are:

Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

It is closed Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Diagnostic rapid and lab testing is available.

Any child under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with proper documentation in order to be administered a test.