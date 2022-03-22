On 3/21/22 at approximately 3:15 pm, Officers were dispatched to 104 East Lincolnway in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Officers found a male subject in the roadway who had suffered a gunshot wound to his foot. At that time, a lone, male subject was also detained. The victim was transported to Northwest Hospital with non -life threatening injuries. A search of the area also yielded a firearm that was collected.
After further investigation, the detained subject, Charles A. Turner was taken into custody and charged with the following:
Aggravated battery, Level 3 Felony
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Level 4 Felony
Battery, Level 5 Felony
Obstruction of justice, Level 6 Felony
Intimidation, Level 6 Felony
Possession of cocaine, Level 6 Felony
Possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
Possession of marijuana, A-Misdemeanor
Resisting law enforcement, A-Misdemeanor
No other information will be released at this time.
“Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”