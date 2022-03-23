The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has launched the first phase of a new statewide supply and demand educator marketplace. The marketplace will provide data to schools and the state to strengthen and support Indiana’s educator pipeline. The marketplace is a key component of Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s 2022 Next Level Agenda.

With the launch of the first phase of this new platform, Indiana will gain real-time data on statewide openings in schools – including the most in-demand roles – as well as data on educators currently seeking open positions.In addition, Indiana educators gain a “one-stop-shop” for finding and applying for open positions, and schools gain a user-friendly, data-driven tool for recruiting talent in the classroom and in leadership roles.

The platform replaces the outdated IDOE job board, and is available to all Indiana schools at no cost.

Through the marketplace, Indiana educators can now easily view available positions statewide and search for jobs using multiple criteria, helping them more easily find positions that match their interests.

The IDOE says “Indiana schools can leverage this new tool to engage with educator candidates who previously might not have had access to the posting – including diverse applicants and applicants for high-need areas like special education and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).”

The platform will continue to be developed and improved based upon stakeholder feedback and with additional data on “supply” from teacher preparation and training programs across the state.

Indiana educators can access the demand-side of the marketplace here to create an account and view available positions.