The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has provided a new photo of missing Gary man, Stanley Steele.

The Gary Police Department is still seeking the community’s assistance in locating Stanley Steele. Stanley has been missing since March 4 of this year, and detectives have exhausted all leads in attempting to locate him.

Stanley Steele is a 57-year-old black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds He is bald, has brown eyes and wears glasses.

Police say Stanley Steele requires medication for medical conditions and is known to frequent 5th Avenue between Jackson Street and Garfield Street in Gary.

Anyone with information on Stanley Steele’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Salazar at 219-881-1209, call the Gary Police Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP or call dispatch.

You may also call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department’s REPORT-A-CRIME Hotline at 1-800-750-2746.