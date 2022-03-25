In the Town of Pines, lane closures will begin on U.S. Highway 20 on or after Monday, April 4, as the contractor commences bridge work between Ardendale Avenue and County Line Road, according to a post from the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

During Phase I of the project, the inside left lanes of U.S. 20 will be closed in each direction. Phase I will be ongoing through mid-June, and then the outside right lanes will be closed for Phase II.

INDOT says “Work will consist of a bridge deck replacement and bridge painting for the U.S. 20 bridge over Railroad Avenue and will be ongoing through early November,” INDOT said.

Additionally, Railroad Avenue will be closed under the U.S. 20 bridge for the duration and a detour will be posted.