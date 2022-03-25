Yesterday (03/24) at approximately 3:18 PM, deputies were summoned to a residence located in the 4700 east block of Michigan Street in Rolling Prairie regarding a shooting. Deputies arrived a short time later and secured the scene.

Deputies learned a 36-year-old female shot a 37-year-old male during a domestic dispute. The male sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a regional hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and took control of the scene. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information is being released at this time.