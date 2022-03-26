The Michigan City Department of Water Works will begin the semi-annual fire hydrant flushing on Monday, April 4.

This is to ensure the hydrants are in proper working order for the spring and summer and to find any hydrants that may have been damaged over the winter.

The water department says the program should take “approximately eight weeks to complete.”

The department says, “If anyone should experience any discoloration in their water they should let it run for a short time and the water will clear.”