The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Emma Whitaker.

Emma is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 133 pounds, with blonde hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a blue sweater, tie dye shirt, and blue jeans.

Emma is missing from Wheatfield, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Emma Whitaker, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 219-866-7344 or 911.