Michigan City Police Friday evening responded to calls for shots fired and that two individuals were shot in the area of Hitchcock Road north of US Highway 20.

Officers immediately responded and began gathering information. EMS arrived on scene and immediately transported two gun-shot victims to Franciscan Health Michigan City with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers canvassed the area and began to look for evidence and witnesses.

Detectives were called to the scene to assist. Witnesses were interviewed by officers at the scene. Detectives continue to work the investigation by interviewing witnesses, processing evidence, and gathering video surveillance regarding this matter.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone that may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Mark Galetti at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1088, or email at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

Michigan City Police would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.