A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in La Porte.

Police say officers were dispatched on Saturday at around 9:45 p.m., to the 1000 Block of Clay Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located a man inside a residence of the 1000 block who had suffered two gunshot wounds.

The suspect, Clifford Wesley, was detained at the scene and subsequently transported to the La Porte Police Station for questioning. According to the La Porte County Jail’s JailTracker, Wesley is a resident of La Porte. A firearm was also recovered on scene and collected.

The victim was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

After further investigation, Clifford Wesley, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Police say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community.