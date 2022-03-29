The Porter Police Department has released information on a crash that occurred Friday evening on U.S. 20.

At around 7:40 P.M. Friday; members of the Porter Police Department were dispatched to a vehicle collision on U.S. 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge.

Two vehicles were found to have been involved. Based on witness statements and the preliminary crash investigation, a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer being driven by a 69-year-old Michigan City man was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 and a 1994 Toyota Corolla being driven by 55 year-old Sandra Rice-Hatch, of Chicago was traveling westbound on U.S. 20.

Porter Police stated on their public Facebook page that “for unknown reasons, one of the vehicles crossed the center line and struck the other. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.”

U.S. 20 was closed in both directions for over 3 hours while the crash scene was investigated.

The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer did not require medical attention; however, Rice-Hatch was found to have sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

This crash is being investigated by Porter Police Department Crash Reconstructionist, Lt. Jason Holaway. Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be factors at this time. The Porter Police Department expects the investigation to take several weeks.

Anyone with information, or witnesses that have yet to speak with law enforcement pertaining to this incident can contact Lt. Jason Holaway at 219-926-7611 or jholaway2@townofporter.com.