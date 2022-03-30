Two of Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) graduate program offerings were recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Graduate Programs rankings, released Tuesday, March 29.

PNW’s Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree, offered by the College of Nursing, was ranked No. 88 nationally in the Best Nursing Master’s Programs category. PNW’s MSN offers advanced nursing practices and clinical training to gain additional skills and qualifications for the healthcare field, such as its Family Nurse Practitioner and Adult-Gerontology Clinical Nurse Specialist concentrations.

PNW’s online MSN was also recognized in January in U.S. News’ 2022 Best Online Programs rankings. More information on PNW’s nursing programs can be found at pnw.edu/nursing.

PNW’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, offered by the College of Business, was also ranked nationally in the Best Part-time MBA Programs category. PNW’s MBA provides students a rigorous curriculum and flexible scheduling, including evening classes, to increase their earning potential and managerial skills with an advanced degree.

More information on PNW’s business programs can be found at pnw.edu/business.