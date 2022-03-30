The annual “Magic Baton” competition is returning to the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) for the first time since 2019.

La Porte Mayor, Tom Dermody , and Michigan City Mayor, Duane Parry , will square off in vying for the privilege of conducting the LCSO at their final concert of the season.

The concert date is Saturday, April 23, 7:00 p.m. , and will be performed at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte. This concert is entitled “FILM FEST!” and will feature many movie themes with a tribute to America’s premiere composer, John Williams.

Music Director, Dr. Carolyn Watson , will lead the musicians of the LCSO in excerpts from several movies including The Magnificent Seven , Harry Potter , Spider-Man , Star Wars and others.

How to cast a Vote:

The mayors will be asking for your support and votes ($1.00 per vote). Votes can be purchased at www.lcso.net or by sending a check to the LCSO office at POB 563, La Porte, IN 46352 or by voting on the evening of the concert. Voting will cease at the conclusion of intermission with the winner determined shortly thereafter.

Proceeds from the compiled votes will benefit the LCSO’s “New Generations” initiative including education concerts, in-school visits, instrument donations and their Student Apprentice program. Additionally, Watson will conduct a lesson on stage to the winner.