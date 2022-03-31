In response to a state lawmaker’s inquiry, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita today released an official advisory opinion indicating that generally, schools are not liable for damages related to COVID-19.

“With so much discussion across our state and our country about the appropriate response to COVID, this opinion provides another consideration for school decision-makers in determining the best policies for our greatest asset, our children,” said Attorney General Rokita. “Like the Parents’ Bill of Rights, this opinion was issued to provide a roadmap for school administrators, parents, and taxpayers on their legal rights regarding our children’s education.”

Attorney General Rokita produced the advisory opinion in response to a request from Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City.

“Our students, families and schools overcame many challenges brought on by the pandemic, and we continue to see its significant effects on learning loss and issues beyond academics. We know that the classroom is where students have the best opportunity to succeed. That’s why kids need to be in school – and have a return to normalcy,” said Rep. Abbott. “Our local schools should be able to make decisions that put the needs of our students first whether that’s ending mask mandates or contact tracing. I appreciate the attorney general weighing in on this important issue, and his support of Hoosier students.”