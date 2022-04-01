A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a Domestic Highway Enforcement on the Indiana Toll Road, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 4:15 p.m., a deputy was working the Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) program along the Toll Road in the area of the 54-mile marker, which is in the Rolling Prairie area.

The deputy began to travel near a passenger vehicle being operated in the driving lane. The deputy paced the speed of the passenger vehicle and noted it was traveling in excess of the speed limit.

A traffic stop was conducted near the 55-mile marker. The driver was identified as 45-year-old Quentin A. Cooper of Chicago.

Police say that “circumstances within the passenger compartment caused a vehicle search to commence.” During the search with another deputy now present, a large quantity of a narcotic was discovered, according to police.

Cooper was taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). He was arrested for Dealing in Cocaine. Cooper was housed in the LCJ and held on a $50,005 cash-only bond.