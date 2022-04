Mayor of La Porte Tom Dermody says the dumpster program is back.

Dermody asks that once the dumpster is filled, please do not leave on the side or on top.

There is a dumpster at the Water Department located at 1119 Lake Street, Monday through Friday for 24 hours a day.

There is also a dumpster at the Street Department located at 1206 2nd Street, open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.