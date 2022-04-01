Valparaiso Police are investigating the theft of a wallet from the Valparaiso Walmart, located at 2400 Morthland Dr.

The theft occurred on March 29. The male subject was observed picking up the wallet that had fallen to the ground and exiting the store with it, making no attempt to return it or provide it to store employees, according to police.

Police say the male was observed exiting a red truck when he arrived in the area.

Police say if you have information regarding the subject or vehicle in the posted photos, contact Detective Eric Pickford at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Use the word “Wallet” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on.