A Hammond man was arrested Thursday after a police pursuit on I-80.

State troopers were working a multi-jurisdictional criminal patrol in Lake County when officers from several agencies received information of a wanted vehicle in the vicinity of Burr Street and 29th Avenue in Gary. The vehicle had reportedly been used in an armed robbery on Wednesday, March 30, and had fled from officers in Illinois earlier on Thursday.

The vehicle was located by a Griffith police officer and as that officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. The pursuit continued onto I-80 westbound where a trooper, who’s also a K9 unit, intercepted the vehicle and attempted to slow the suspect vehicle by driving in front of it. The suspect eventually passed the trooper and drove off the roadway into the right ditch to avoid stop sticks. During this driving maneuver, the suspect vehicle struck the passenger side of the trooper car. The K9 was in the car; however, he was not injured during the crash.

The vehicle continued to travel west at a reduced speed when a Lake County Sheriff’s car attempted to “pit” the suspect vehicle. During this, the suspect vehicle struck stop sticks that were on the roadway. This caused the vehicle’s tires to flatten, but the suspect refused to stop. The pursuit exited I-80 onto Calumet Avenue where it went north to 175th where the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Troopers gave chase and were able to take him into custody.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Carldale DeAngelo Hunter, from Hammond. As of Friday he was being held at the Lake County Jail where he was being held without bond.

It was later discovered that Mr. Hunter had an outstanding warrant with full extrication for parole violation from a robbery sentence.