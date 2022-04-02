The Town of Ogden Dunes is reminding the public that you can now purchase your 2022 Parking Permits and dog tags.

Town Hall Window Hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Residents are eligible for one vehicle parking sticker at no cost when home association dues are paid. Additional vehicle stickers are available for purchase at $35 each (made payable to Town of Ogden Dunes).

Hardship passes are not currently available. The town says they will keep the public updated as to when you can pick those up.

Golf cart permits are $35. A completed golf cart inspection form and Proof of insurance will be required.

Watercraft permits are $20. These permits are required if you plan to leave your watercraft on the beach and you will need to complete a Watercraft Information form. Payment for golf cart and watercraft permits should also be made payable to the Town of Ogden Dunes.

The current state of the beach is much improved from previous years, however; they do suggest that you go down to the beach and verify that there will be a place for your watercraft before purchasing a permit.

Dog tags are also available for $5 per dog and required by ordinance for any dog kept within the limits of the town.

If you are unable to stop into Town Hall between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, you still have options for getting your permits. Call the town at 219-762-4125 for help. All forms are available in the lobby 24/7.