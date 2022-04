Lane closures will be in place for approximately three weeks starting on or after Monday, for bridge construction and painting work at locations Porter and Lake Counties.

U.S. 20 will be reduced to one lane in each direction with alternating lane closures under I-94 between County Line Road and Dombey Road.

In Lake County, Colorado Street will be reduced to a single lane of traffic on the bridge over I-94, with a temporary traffic signal installed to direct traffic.