After being halted due to visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Franciscan Health’s pet therapy program has has returned at Franciscan Health Munster.

Maggie, with her handlers Becky and Mike Buchana, and Ruger, handled by Jackie LaMantia were first to arrive and provide comfort to patients on March 30. Visits will continue during future Wednesdays at the hospital.

All dogs participating in Franciscan Health’s pet therapy program are certified by Therapy Dogs International or Alliance of Therapy Dogs.