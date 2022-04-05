The Porter County Sheriff’s Police reported that a fatal accident occurred Monday morning, at the intersection of C.R. 450N and C.R. 650W in Union Township, involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus, according to a Facebook post by the Town of Chesterton.

Police told the town of Chesterton that no children were aboard the bus at the time.

The Town of Chesterton posted, “According to the PCSP, at 10:44 a.m. the driver of the passenger vehicle was eastbound on C.R. 450N when he disregarded a stop sign and collided with the school bus, which was traveling southbound on C.R. 650W.”

The Town of Chesterton also posted the following quote from police: “Life-saving measures were attempted on the male driver of the passenger car but he unfortunately passed away.”