The Town of Chesterton announced early voting in the 2022 primary election has begun at the Chesterton Town Hall, located at 726 Broadway.
Other early-voting locations include:
*North County Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage.
*Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 102A, Valparaiso.
*United Steelworkers Local 6787 Union Hall, 1100 Max Mochal Highway, Chesterton.
Early-voting hours are:
*8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
*8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
*8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23; and Saturday, April 30.
*There will be no early voting on Good Friday, Friday, April 15.
*Early voting ends at 12 p.m. Monday, May 2.
The primary election will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.