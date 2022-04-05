The Town of Chesterton announced early voting in the 2022 primary election has begun at the Chesterton Town Hall, located at 726 Broadway.

Other early-voting locations include:

*North County Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage.

*Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 102A, Valparaiso.

*United Steelworkers Local 6787 Union Hall, 1100 Max Mochal Highway, Chesterton.

Early-voting hours are:

*8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

*8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

*8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23; and Saturday, April 30.

*There will be no early voting on Good Friday, Friday, April 15.

*Early voting ends at 12 p.m. Monday, May 2.

The primary election will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.