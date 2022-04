Spring is finally here, which for many people means it is time to fish. Before heading out, remember that 2021-2022 fishing licenses expired on March 31. To renew yours for the 2022-2023 season or purchase one for the first time, visit on.IN.gov/INhuntfish or a local retailer. Your participation helps the Division of Fish & Wildlife increase access, create healthier habitats, and provide more rewarding experiences for anglers across the state.