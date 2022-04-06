The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting a free, in-person Research Updates program at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Michigan City Tuesday, April 19 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The program will include information about the latest facts and figures regarding Alzheimer’s and other dementias, modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors and why early detection and diagnosis are important.

Attendees will learn about biomarkers, why they are needed and some of the ways biomarkers are used in dementia research. Those attending will also hear about the latest advances in clinical trials, treatments and lifestyle interventions.

Registration for the Research Updates program is encouraged but not required. Visit alz.org/indiana/programs for more information and to register, or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.