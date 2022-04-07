April 7th, 2022, The Michigan City Police Department is pleased to announce that the Michigan City IT Department has created the Youtube Channel and the video has been uploaded.

DISCLAIMER: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS SOME GRAPHIC IMAGES AND PROFANITY THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS. To view the video please use the following link:

In addition, the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s office is continuing to review the case investigation for the following preliminary charges against Tahir Michael Kelly: False Identity Statement A-Misdemeanor, Resisting Law Enforcement A-Misdemeanor, and Carrying a Firearm without a Permit A-Misdemeanor. Mr. Kelly has two active Failure to Appear warrants on criminal misdemeanor offenses.

Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.