The Valparaiso Police Department is seeking the assistance in locating missing teen, Julian Rebeles, of Valparaiso.

Julian is described as a 14-year-old male, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Rebeles was last seen at his home in Valparaiso by his family on March 12. Police say they “have indicators that he has left Valparaiso; however, may be with friends in the northwest Indiana or Chicagoland region.”

Police are looking for any assistance that may lead to Julian’s location, past or present.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Melanie Sheets at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field and the word “Julian” in the first line of the tip to identify the case.