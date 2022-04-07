Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel accepted a no-match Fire Safety Grant in the amount of $1,250 from Indiana American Water Company (IAWC) on Tuesday, according to the Town of Chesterton.

Camel said that the department will dedicate the funds to its Community Risk Reduction Program. The program is an outreach focusing on the usage and upkeep of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as on slip and fall protection, particularly for seniors in Chesterton.

More information on this story can be found on the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.