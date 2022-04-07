Michigan City Police released information on an incident that recently occurred at the 1000 block of West 9th Street.

Police say that on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 1000 Block of West 9th Street by the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center for a suspicious vehicle chasing two males on foot. Police say information received from the public indicated that one of the subjects possibly had a weapon. Officers responded to the area and located a subject who matched the clothing description given by dispatch. An investigative stop was conducted on a 26-year-old male Michigan City resident. Police say that through the course of this investigative stop, officers were unable to confirm the identity of the 26- year-old male initially who gave varying names. As officers attempted to place the male into custody, the male fled on foot running from police. Officers pursued the male and deployed a taser to assist in the apprehension of the male who was resisting arrest.

As a result of being tased, the male fell to the ground and sustained injuries to his facial area, police say.

Officers took the male into custody and contacted LaPorte County EMS to assist with the injuries. The male was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City by EMS to receive medical treatment.

Due to the injuries sustained from the fall, the man was released from police custody to receive medical care.

Michigan City Police stated that “Due to the non-factual accounts being reported and shared on social media”, Police Chief Dion Campbell initiated a meeting at the Michigan City Police department on Wednesday.

Michigan City Police stated that, “The purpose of the meeting, led by Assistant Chief Jillian Ashley, was to operate in full transparency by allowing immediate Family members, Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry, a representative of the Michigan City Common Council, the president of the Northwest Indiana Ministerial Alliance, and the LaPorte County NAACP (unavailable to attend) to review the bodycam footage of the incident that transpired on April 5th, 2022. After reviewing the incident and understanding the facts of the body camera, Chief Dion Campbell is fully supporting the actions of the officers, stating, that they acted in accordance to the law and with professionalism.”

The Michigan City Police Department said in the press release that additional information pertaining to the incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation. This case investigation has been forwarded to the LaPorte County Prosecutors Office for review and the request for a warrant. Preliminary charges against the 26-year-old male are false identity statement, resisting law enforcement, and carrying a firearm without a permit.

The press release from the Michigan City Police Department can be found on the WIMS Facebook page as well as the MCPD Facebook page.



The Michigan City Police Department is also reminding the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. The department says that you can always request to remain anonymous.