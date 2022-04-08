To accommodate passengers attending Star Trek: Mission Chicago Thursday through Sunday (April 8-10), the South Shore Line will be offering select weekday train stops at McCormick Place Station on Friday, in addition to regular service to McCormick Place during the weekend.

The following weekday trains will make special flag stops at McCormick Place on Friday, April 8:

Note: Eastbound Trains 109, 113, 119, 121, 123 terminate at Carroll Ave.; Train 209 terminates at Gary Metro Center; Trains 9, 17 & 19 terminate in South Bend.

* For other specific station stop times, please view the attached special timetables.

All weekend trains except Train 601 utilize McCormick Place as a flag stop: While riding the train, passengers should notify the conductor that they want to exit at McCormick Place. When waiting to catch an outbound train at McCormick Place, passengers should stand on the platform in clear view of the train engineer.

Per federal orders, the SSL continues to require masks in all SSL stations and onboard trains throughout Indiana and Illinois through April 18. This order is in effect regardless of vaccination status. Passengers who do not comply with the mask mandate will be subject to removal from trains. Certain passengers are exempt from the mask mandate, including passengers with medical/health issues and children under the age of 2.