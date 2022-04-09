Purdue University Northwest (PNW) announced it received approval on Friday from the Purdue University Board of Trustees to offer a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity degree.

PNW plans to transition current undergraduates and welcome new students into the program during the 2022-23 academic year, pending approval by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. PNW students currently enrolled in the bachelor’s of Computer Information Technology degree, with a concentration in Cybersecurity, would be eligible to transition to the new Cybersecurity bachelor’s degree.

Since 2014, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Security Agency (NSA) have jointly designated PNW as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education for its Computer Information Technology program.

PNW says, “This designation signifies the strength of PNW’s cybersecurity curriculum and its status as one of two institutions in Indiana with this recognition which offer four-year in-person cybersecurity education.”