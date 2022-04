LAPORTE COUNTY- The State Road 8 bridge over the Kankakee River, four miles east of La Crosse, will be closed for maintenance starting Monday at 7 a.m.

State Road 8 will be closed between County Road South 600 West and State Road 39, at South 600 West., until June 22 at about 5:00 p.m.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says motorists should use the official detour of U.S. 421 north to U.S. 30 east to State Road 39 south.