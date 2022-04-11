Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to head on over to IndianaUnclaimed.gov and see what “egg-cellent” surprises you might find. You never know what the Easter bunny might bring to spice up your holiday.

“My office is committed to returning unclaimed property to Hoosiers,” Attorney General Rokita said. “This Easter holiday is a perfect time to hop online and start searching for something every bunny will love.”

While all states administer unclaimed property programs, Indiana is the only one where the attorney general oversees this function.

Last year, Attorney General Rokita’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $48 million to Hoosiers, and you could be next.

Some property owners in the Unclaimed Property Division’s database include such holiday-appropriate first or last names of Bunny, Basket, Candy, Easter, Spring, and Bonnet. Whatever your name, you might stumble upon a golden egg.

Don’t worry, be hoppy — and check out some of the things that might fund your Easter basket:

closed bank accounts

court deposits

insurance checks

utility refunds

old paychecks

closed estates

Once unclaimed property is in its custody, the Unclaimed Property Division conducts an outreach effort to locate the rightful owners or heirs.

Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years in which to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.

Just this year we’ve already returned over $15 million to Hoosiers, with over $700 million just waiting to be claimed — and you could be next.

So be sure to check IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family or business and have an egg-stra special Easter.

You can also contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.