A driver was arrested for OWI Friday morning after being over 5 times the legal limit.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Friday morning, 911 callers contacted the post to report an erratic driver traveling northbound on I-65.

Trooper Stancy and Trooper Runyon located the vehicle and were able to get the driver to stop near the 243 mile-marker (north of the Lowell exit).

Police say that during the investigation, the driver could barely stand without falling over. Out of an abundance of caution, an ambulance was called and the driver was transported to a hospital for an evaluation. It was later determined that the driver was in fact impaired and registered .45% blood alcohol content. That is over 5 times the legal limit of .08%.

Operating While Intoxicated charges are being filed through the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.