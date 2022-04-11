April 11th, 2022, on Sunday at approximately 10:15pm, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to a burglary in progress at 3309 Franklin St. Additional information was received by Dispatchers of a dark colored vehicle headed south on Franklin St. Multiple Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 and Uniform Patrol Shift 3 immediately responded and began to canvas the area for the dark colored vehicle. A vehicle matching the description given was located traveling south on Franklin St and a traffic stop was performed by Officers in the 4100 Block of Franklin St.

The driver was identified as 54-year-old, East Chicago resident, Lucy Luna. As Officers were speaking with and attempting to detain Luna, the front passenger, later identified as 43-year-old, Hammond resident, Desmond L Robinson, fled the traffic stop on foot and began running southeast from their location. Officers gave chase, and with the assistance of LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department K9, Robinson was located in marsh area nearby.

Officers learned during their investigation that forced entry was made into the Smoke and Vape Shop and several items of value were taken. Responding officers processed the crime scene and conducted interviews with those involved in this incident. Evidence collected during this investigation led to the arrests of Lucy Luna and Desmond Robinson. Luna is facing charges of Resisting Law Enforcement A-Misdemeanor and Burglary Level 5-Felony. Robinson is being charged with Burglary Level 5 Felony, False Identity Statement A-Misdemeanor, and Resisting Law Enforcement A-Misdemeanor. Both Luna and Robinson are being held at LaPorte County Jail on a $15,005.00 bond and have their initial court appearance in LaPorte County Superior Court #1 scheduled for April 12th, 2022, at 8:30am.

Other responding Officers were from MCPD Uniform Patrol Shift 2, MCPD Uniform Patrol Shit 3, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, and LaPorte County EMS.