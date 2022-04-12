The Town of Chesterton announced on its Facebook page that the town’s park board selected Tyler McLead as their new park superintendent.

At its meeting last Wednesday, the Park Board voted unanimously to make McLead the new Park Superintendent.

The position has been vacant since the resignation of Shane Griffin in January. Current Park Board Member and retired superintendent Bruce Mathias has been serving under contract as Interim Superintendent. McLead’s first day on the job: Monday, May 2.

McLead has 12 years of experience in municipal recreation, most recently as Superintendent, St. John Parks & Recreation; and prior to that as Recreation Coordinator, Goshen Parks & Rec. McLead has also served as Program Director, Syracuse Parks & Rec; and Building Supervisor, Athens, Ohio, Parks & Rec. He holds both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s of Science in Sports Sciences and is certified as a Park and Recreation Professional, as a Youth Sports Administrator, and as a Pool and Spa Operator.

See more details including quotes from Mclead on the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.