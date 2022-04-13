The following is a new update from NICTD (the South Shore Line) on the NWI Double Track project construction:

“INFORMATION UPDATED 4/11/2022

GARY- MILLER STATION AREA

All buildings have been demolished for the construction of the station and parking lots in Miller. New sewer work has begun in the west parking lot. Parking is available but temporarily restricted while work near Miller Station progresses. Vehicular access from Melton Road (US 20) will be closed, the driveway from Old US 12/Dunes Highway will remain open. Construction activities may be taking place on the shoulder of Dunes Hwy.NIPSCO will have periodic lane closures on westbound Melton Road throughout April and May in support of NICTD Double Track project and INDOT US 20 Complete Streets project sewer main installations. NICTD’s Double Track Contract 3, awarded to Hasse Construction, includes construction of the new east parking lot site (east of McDonald’s), which has been fenced. Construction of the new east lot began in March. NIPSCO will be relocating utilities in the east lot and in Melton Rd.

INDOT’s US 20 Complete Streets Project in Gary: This project is separate from Double Track. In Spring of 2022, INDOT will begin its “Complete Streets” project, which includes the reconstruction of Melton Rd east and west of Lake St. along with sidewalks and plantings. Any questions related to INDOT’s project should be directed to 855-463-6848..

PORTAGE/OGDEN DUNES STATION AREA

NIPSCO electrical is expected to complete work just east of Portage/Ogden Dunes Station by late Spring 2022. This work may require short-term travel lane restrictions and railroad flagging.

The Double Track project’s new Portage/Ogden Dunes South parking lot construction began in March 2022.

Unrelated to NICTD Double Track, but important information for Ogden Dunes residents: US Steel has closed their bridge for inspection. All traffic is being diverted to Hillcrest Road. It is expected that the bridge will reopen late April.

DUNE PARK STATION AREA

NICTD’s Double Track Contract 5 Contractor is Rieth-Riley. Rieth-Riley has completed work for the expansion of the Dune Park East Parking lot except for final pavement markings and sealing, which will be completed as weather permits.

DUNE ACRES AREA

Installation of multiple large and small culverts began in early March at locations mostly west of Beverly Shores (one is east of Beverly Shores). Residents can expect equipment moving and vehicles entering and leaving Route 12 and side roads throughout the culvert installations.

BEVERLY SHORES STATION AREA

BEVERLY SHORES STATION AREA

NIPSCO will be replacing poles along the tracks in Beverly Shores from mid-April into mid-May.

TOWN OF PINES AREA

NICTD owns the property just west of County Line Road north of US 12 in the Town of Pines where a former brick company was located.

NICTD’s Construction Management firm, WSP, has a temporary construction office (trailer) at this location. Residents may see multiple vehicles entering and leaving this site daily. Walsh/Herzog Joint Venture, the Double Track Project’s main contractor, also has various trailers onsite. The lot has been fenced by Walsh/Herzog Joint Venture.

MICHIGAN CITY – 10TH AND 11TH STREET AREA

Comcast is anticipating the aerial cable and underground work between Lafayette and Phillips streets to be completed by late Spring. Comcast utility work may involve short-term street closures, travel lane restrictions, and flagging.

NIPSCO will be replacing poles along the tracks in Michigan City from mid-April into mid-May.

NIPSCO’s electric team should complete work at Sheridan Ave by the end of April.

Street light removal will occur in March/April.

Real estate acquisition is complete. Demolition of structures is complete in Michigan City.

The historic 11th Street station has been demolished and foundation removal is complete. The block is fenced and portions of the sidewalk are closed to allow for continuing work. Pedestrians must use the south side of 11th Street.

Construction on 11th Street began February 28, 2022, which included a full closure of 11th St itself. The project provides weekly updates to Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry and city staff including police, fire and county emergency response teams, to ensure everyone is prepared for upcoming work. Michigan City residents can expect north/south street closures that progress westward as construction advances, with signage indicating which streets will be closed and when. Residents, businesses and other property owners are also being notified of any work that will impact ingress/egress for their particular site.

Additional road closure details:

On February 28, 2022, Walsh/Herzog (WH) closed 11th Street from Chicago Street to Michigan Boulevard. This closure is required to build the two new South Shore Line tracks, create an isolated railroad right-of-way, and improve public safety along 10th and 11th streets.

Pursuant to the 2016 Agreement with Michigan City, the intersection of 11th Street with the following streets will be permanently closed and configured into cul-de-sacs in accordance with the final, approved design.

– Elston Street

– Manhattan Street

– Buffalo Street

– Pine Street

– Spring Street

– Cedar Street

– York Street

– Maple Street

The intersection of 11th Street with the following streets will only be closed as required to construct the work across the intersections.

– Chicago Street

– Ohio Street

– Wabash Street

– Washington Street

– Franklin Street

– Lafayette Street

– Oak Street

It is currently anticipated that two closures of each of these intersections will be required with each closure lasting approximately two to three weeks.

To maintain traffic flow in the north south direction past 11th Street, the following constraints will be implemented by Walsh/Herzog:

Tennessee St will remain open when Ohio St is closed until the Ohio Street crossing is re-opened.

The intersections of Wabash St, Washington St, and Franklin St will only be closed one at a time.

The intersections of Lafayette St and Oak St will also only be closed one at a time.

Michigan Boulevard will remain open throughout the duration of the project.

The intersections at 11th and Franklin were converted from a stoplight to a stop sign configuration during construction. Construction on 10th Street will occur to the south of the existing roadway, where the two new tracks will be installed. At the completion of the work, the current tracks down 10th Street will be removed and the roadway repaired.

Larson-Danielson Construction was awarded the contract to remove the façade from the historic station building on 11th and Franklin streets. It has been removed, and is being repaired and stored for future re-erection onto the large 11th Street Station and parking structure. The City is currently working with Flaherty & Collins, a developer, to evaluate alternative Transit Oriented Development (TOD) options for the block bounded by 10th, 11th, Franklin and Pine. Plans for that development are in progress. Questions should be directed to the City of Michigan City for the TOD effort.

NICTD has provided the City of Michigan City with an emergency response contact list. Emergencies should be reported using 911.”