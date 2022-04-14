The DNR gave an update Wednesday on progress of the Indiana Conservation Officers K-9 Academy currently taking place.

The academy is halfway through as K-9 handlers from Zambia, Africa, Washington State, Kansas, Indiana and Virginia are honing their skills.

The DNR says that in addition to man-tracking and article search, the K-9s are learning to sniff out wildlife and ginseng and other natural resources that are frequently poached or exploited in their respective states and countries.

Additional photos were posted to the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Facebook page.