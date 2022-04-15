The City of Valparaiso is reminding motorists and pedestrians that work continues on Silhavy Road.

The city says for safety, the pathway and sidewalk are currently closed and motor traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction.

Weather permitting, the project is scheduled to be substantially complete at the end of May, adding a turning lane, enhanced stormwater management and a smooth, lasting roadway.

Silhavy Road will be closed beginning April 18 so that Canadian National can reconstruct the railroad crossing.

The city says to expect detours for approximately 5 days and look forward to a smooth crossing soon.