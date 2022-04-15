A Hobart man was charged with operating while intoxicated after rear-ending a vehicle that was stopped for a Duneland school bus that was picking up a child Thursday in Burns Harbor, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

The incident happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Salt Creek Road, according to the post.

Police told the Town of Chesterton, “at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, the school bus was stopped in the right lane of U.S. 20—with its stop-arm extended to pick up a child—when a pickup truck duly stopped behind it in the left lane. That pickup truck was then rear-ended by another pickup driven by a 59-year-old Hobart man.”

There was no impact to the school bus and no one on it was injured, according to the post.

The Hobart man registered a blood alcohol content of 0.188 percent on a certified chemical test, the post said.

The driver was also cited for following too closely and failure to yield.