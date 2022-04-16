PORTER — Indiana Dunes National Park is celebrating National Park Week now through Sunday April 24.

The public can participate in a variety of activities during this celebration.

A park-wide clean-up for Earth Day is taking place on April 22 from 9 a.m. – noon. Meet at Indiana Dunes Visitor Center.

The Friends of Indiana Dunes Native Plant Sale will be on April 23. To learn more, go to: dunefriends.org

Also on April 23, a ranger-led Woodland Wildflower Walk will take place at Herron Rookery, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about activities at Indiana Dunes, visit their calendar page at https://www.nps.gov/indu/planyourvisit/calendar.htm, their Facebook events, or call the information desk at 219-395-1882.