The Michigan City Police Department Friday congratulated Lieutenant Jeff Piotrowski on his retirement from MCPD.

Lt. Piotrowski was hired on March 11th, 1991, and served the citizens of Michigan City for 31 years. During his 31 years of service Piotrowski was awarded 5 Exceptional Service Stars, Life Saving Award, Chief’s Award for Leadership Excellence, 30-Year Award, 7 Letters of Commendation, Chicago Police Department Joint Operations Award, and was name Michigan City Police Officer of the Year in 2014 and 2020.

Over the course of his career Piotrowski served the department as a Field Training Officer, SWAT team member, SWAT team commander, traffic/motor officer, Special Deputy United States Marshal and as a shift commander. Piotrowski has also served his country for 29 years retiring from the United States Army National Guard/Reserves in 2020 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

See the full announcement on the Michigan City Police Department Facebook page.