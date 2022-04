VALPARAISO, Ind — Valparaiso City Services has extended the spring leaf vacuum pickup for an additional week due to inclimate weather.

The city will continue to collect the loose leaf piles until Friday, April 22.

Any leaf piles after this date will need to be bagged and will be picked up by a separate truck.

Contact the Valparaiso City Services Customer Service Center at 219-462-6174 for further questions or details.