MICHIGAN CITY, Ind — Two arrests were made after a residential search warrant was executed in Michigan City.

The LaPorte County Drug Task Force, the Michigan City Police Department Detective Bureau, and Michigan City SWAT made the arrests as the result of a residential search warrant that was executed. Taken into custody was 37-year-old Santana Miller, and 38-year-old Reginald Fly.

Following an investigation, a search warrant was obtained at a residence on the 500 block of Thurman Avenue, which is the home of Reginald Fly. As a result of this search warrant, a substantial amount of suspected marijuana, illegal firearms, and U.S. currency was recovered.

Police say that while Miller also had an outstanding LaPorte County arrest warrant, under Indiana law, both Miller and Fly are considered Serious Violent Felons. As a result of this investigation and the items recovered, both subjects are facing charges of, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and dealing in marijuana.

The La Porte County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact them at 219-873-1488, or via social media. Additionally, the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office reminds the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can request to remain anonymous.